World Salsa Championships 2016 Results!

The World Salsa Championships is an international salsa dance competition that brings together some of the best salsa dancers from around for what some call the “Olympics of Salsa”. Dancers qualify to compete at the WSC by competing and placing at other top international salsa competitions such as the World Salsa Summit, World Latin Dance Cup, and World Salsa Open.



The winners from each competition are invited to compete at the World Salsa Championships, which are broadcast live on ESPN Deportes. Unlike some other competitions, the WSC competition is strictly salsa, with 5 divisions: On1, On2, Cabaret (lifts & tricks), Teams, and Same Gender.

The 2016 competition was held this past weekend at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia. The competition took place over two days with the winners being crowned on Saturday night. The following are the winners of the 2016 World Salsa Championships:

On-1 Division

Rafael Barros & Carine Morais ( Brazil) Deklan Guzman & Natalia Villanueva (Peru) Javier Campines & Erica Reyna ( Panama/USA)

On-2 Division

Simone Sanfilippo & Serena Maso (Italy) Jorge Luis Martinez & Maria del Rosario San German (Mexico) Yasbek Cervantes & Diana Ramirez (Mexico)

Cabaret Division

Ricardo Vega & Karen Forcano (Argentina/Chile) Adrianita Ávila & Jeferson Benjumea (Colombia) Luis Enrique Solano Landazury & Xiomar Rivas (Colombia)

Same Gender (female) Division

Adriana Torres & Natalie Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) Valeria Ortiz & Raiza González (Puerto Rico) Nadia Acevedo & Johana Vasquez (USA)

Same Gender (male) Division

Andres Leiton & Nicolas Carreno (Colombia) Jorge Martinez & Jorge Valcarcel (Mexico/Peru) Ricardo Ramos & Tommy Martinez (Mexico)

Same Teams Division

The New York Movement New (USA) Baila Conmigo (USA) Escuela Nacional de Baile (Ecuador)

Congratulations to all the competitors!