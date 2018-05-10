Trail Mixer “Happy Hour” – Naturaleza Y Cervezas
Overview:
Create paper flowers led by Latino Outdoors, learn how to make your own Yerba Buena tea, dance the evening away with salsa lessons led by dance instructor Natasha Tia, and take a tour of the native plant nurseries before you get your hands dirty with transporting seedling into pots. You can even take home a native flowering plant for the perfect Mother’s Day gift! All tickets include complimentary beer and bites!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|May 10th, 2018
|Time:
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Cost:
|$20-25
|Instructors:
|Natasha Tia
|Address:
|Presidio Nursery, 1249 Appleton St, San Francisco, CA 94129
|Contact:
|amecruz@parksconservancy.org
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
