Overview:
Salsa and bachata lessons every Tuesday night at New Susan’s Dance Studio in San Jose. Beginner salsa lessons from 8-9pm followed by bachata lessons from 9-10pm. No partner necessary and all ages welcome!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$10 for one lesson, $15 for two lessons
|Instructors:
|Mike Michaels & Susan Sung
|Address:
|New Susan\'s Dance Studio
422 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95133
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 823-2588
susansdancestudio2146@gmail.com
www.susansdancestudio.net
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
