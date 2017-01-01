ages: All



This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Salsa and bachata lessons every Tuesday night at New Susan’s Dance Studio in San Jose. Beginner salsa lessons from 8-9pm followed by bachata lessons from 9-10pm. No partner necessary and all ages welcome!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson Date: Every Tuesday Time: 8:00pm - 10:00pm Cost: $10 for one lesson, $15 for two lessons Instructors: Mike Michaels & Susan Sung Address: New Susan\'s Dance Studio

422 N Capitol Ave

San Jose, CA 95133



Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (408) 823-2588

susansdancestudio2146@gmail.com

www.susansdancestudio.net

Event Facebook Page

