ages: 21+



Salsa lessons and dancing every 3rd Sunday of the month at Cultura Bebida y Comida Restaurant in Carmel by the Sea (on Dolores St, between 5th and 6th St, in “Su Vecino” Courtyard). Great food and drinks. Free cover and no partner or experience necessary!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every 3rd Sunday Time: 8:00pm-12:00am Cost: Free Instructors: DJ Willi Address: Cultura Bebida y Comida Restaurant

On Dolores St. Between 5th and 6th St

Carmel By the Sea, CA 3923

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (831) 250-7005

www.culturacarmel.com

