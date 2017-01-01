Sunday Salsa Night in Carmel
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing every 3rd Sunday of the month at Cultura Bebida y Comida Restaurant in Carmel by the Sea (on Dolores St, between 5th and 6th St, in “Su Vecino” Courtyard). Great food and drinks. Free cover and no partner or experience necessary!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 3rd Sunday
|Time:
|8:00pm-12:00am
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|DJ Willi
|Address:
|Cultura Bebida y Comida Restaurant
On Dolores St. Between 5th and 6th St
Carmel By the Sea, CA 3923
|Contact:
|(831) 250-7005
www.culturacarmel.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
