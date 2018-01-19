Stanford Salsa Fest 2018 w/ Griselle Ponce
Leave a review
Overview:
Stanford’s biggest salsa social to date, featuring the “Mambo Diva” Griselle Ponce from New York. The social will feature a Mambo Fundamentals lesson by Griselle, a Jack and Jill competition, a “Diva” theme costume contest, dance performances, and social dancing until midnight.
Because this venue is used specifically for dancing, there is a *NO STREET SHOES* policy, as they may ruin the flooring. Please wear dancing shoes only! All ages welcome, free street parking.
Schedule:
6:30-8:00PM Mambo Fundamentals Workshop
8:00-10:30PM Social Dancing
10:30-11:00PM Performances
11:00PM-12:00AM Social Dancing
$1 Water Bottles for Sale
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, January 19th 2018
|Time:
|6:30pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|Varies
|Instructors:
|Griselle Ponce
|Address:
|Roble Gym Room 113
375 Santa Teresa St
Stanford, California 94305
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(832) 228-3163
bstephg@stanford.edu
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.