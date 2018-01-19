ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Stanford’s biggest salsa social to date, featuring the “Mambo Diva” Griselle Ponce from New York. The social will feature a Mambo Fundamentals lesson by Griselle, a Jack and Jill competition, a “Diva” theme costume contest, dance performances, and social dancing until midnight. Because this venue is used specifically for dancing, there is a *NO STREET SHOES* policy, as they may ruin the flooring. Please wear dancing shoes only! All ages welcome, free street parking.



Schedule:

6:30-8:00PM Mambo Fundamentals Workshop

8:00-10:30PM Social Dancing

10:30-11:00PM Performances

11:00PM-12:00AM Social Dancing $1 Water Bottles for Sale

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Friday, January 19th 2018 Time: 6:30pm - 12:00am Cost: Varies Instructors: Griselle Ponce Address: Roble Gym Room 113

375 Santa Teresa St

Stanford, California 94305

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (832) 228-3163

bstephg@stanford.edu

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!