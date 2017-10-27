Spartan Mambo Halloween Social
Overview:
A Halloween themed salsa dancing social organized by Spartan Mambo. Beginner salsa dance lessons from 8:30-9:30pm, followed by dancing until midnight. Special performances from local dance teams.
The event is held at Spartan Complex Central on the San Jose State University campus. All ages welcome. Bring a costume!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, October 27th 2017
|Time:
|8:30pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|$7
|Instructors:
|Alyssa Aguilar & Royce Rocco
|Address:
|SJSU Spartan Complex Central
1 Washington Sq
San Jose, CA 95112
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|contact@spartanmambo.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
