Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa By The Bay Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: 21+

There are no reviews for this event yet
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Salsa lessons every Friday evening at SJ Live in downtown San Jose, followed by dancing all night to the best salsa dura and bachata music by DJ Danny. Also featuring live music from local salsa bands.

Doors open: 8:00pm. Salsa Lesson: 8:30pm – 9:30pm with World Champion Isidro Corona, director of Montuno Dance. Social Dancing 9:30pm – 1:00am

Details:

Event: 8:30pm - 1:00am Salsa Vida
Date: Every Friday
Time: South Bay Salsa Bachata
Cost: $15
Instructors: Isidro Corona
Address: SJ Live
8 South 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (408) 963-9232
djdannyg@comcast.net
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Click stars below to rate.
Rating

Sign up for a Gravatar to have a customized picture in your comments

Copyright © 2011-2018 Salsa By The Bay. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version