South Bay Salsa Bachata
Overview:
Salsa lessons every Friday evening at SJ Live in downtown San Jose, followed by dancing all night to the best salsa dura and bachata music by DJ Danny. Also featuring live music from local salsa bands.
Doors open: 8:00pm. Salsa Lesson: 8:30pm – 9:30pm with World Champion Isidro Corona, director of Montuno Dance. Social Dancing 9:30pm – 1:00am
Details:
|Event:
|8:30pm - 1:00am
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|South Bay Salsa Bachata
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Isidro Corona
|Address:
|SJ Live
8 South 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
|Contact:
|(408) 963-9232
djdannyg@comcast.net
Event Facebook Page
