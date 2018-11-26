Salsa lessons every Friday evening at SJ Live in downtown San Jose, followed by dancing all night to the best salsa dura and bachata music by DJ Danny. Also featuring live music from local salsa bands . Doors open: 8:00pm. Salsa Lesson: 8:30pm – 9:30pm with World Champion Isidro Corona , director of Montuno Dance. Social Dancing 9:30pm – 1:00am

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

