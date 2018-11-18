Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

The San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress is a three day long dance festival featuring 16-hours of dance instructions, world-class dance performances, and dancing until 6am every night.

Held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel, the 2018 SFSBK Congress features such renowned artists such as Yamulee, Karel Flores, and Eddie Torres Jr from New York, Alma Latina Dance Company from Mexico, Alex & Desiree from New Jersey, Manuel Dos Santos from Montreal, G-YA from Korea, Markinson Johnson from Paris, and many more.

Details:

Event: Salsa, Bachata & Kizomba Congress Salsa Moda
Date: Friday, November 16th - Sunday, November 18th, 2018
Time: Friday - 8pm-6am, Saturday & Sunday - 10am-6am
Cost: See event website
Instructors: World-class Dance Instructors
Address: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport
1333 Old Bayshore Hwy
Burlingame, CA 94010
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Our Review:

This is the first year that the SFSBK is being held, but it is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Latin dance events in the area!

Organized by the same team that puts on the wonderful iHeartMambo socials, the SFSBK features some top instructors and artists such as Karel Flore, Yamulee, and Alex & Desiree. There are some big names here that haven't been to the Bay Area in many years, and definitely not at the same event.

The venue the event is being held at is the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport-- this is a gorgeous venue which will be a delight for all attendees of the event.

The SFSBK Congress is going to be an incredible event, and this is one dance event you are not going to want to miss!

