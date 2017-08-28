The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest (formerly known as the “San Jose Jazz Festival”) is the largest outdoor music festival in San Jose. Held every year in downtown San Jose by the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is a massive music event that spans multiple city blocks, and features musicians from around the world playing a wide variety of genres including Jazz, Swing, Blues, and Salsa.

The salsa dancing takes place at the Salsa Stage, and is one of the largest outdoor salsa dancing events of the year. The music spans the gamut of salsa genres from Latin Jazz to Salsa Dura and Cuban Salsa.

This year’s lineup of salsa musicians include: Angélique Kidjo’s Tribute to Salsa with Pedrito Martinez, Cabanijazz Project, Carlitos Medrano Band, Brian Andres and the Afro Cuban Jazz Cartel, Conjunto Karabali, Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Somos el Son, Manny Martinez y La Rebeldia, Lily Hernandez & Orquesta Featuring Calixto Oviedo, and Bay Area Salsa All-Stars ft. Jimmy Bosch.

Info and tickets available at summerfest.sanjosejazz.org.