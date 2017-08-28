San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2017
Overview:
The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest (formerly known as the “San Jose Jazz Festival”) is the largest outdoor music festival in San Jose. Held every year in downtown San Jose by the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is a massive music event that spans multiple city blocks, and features musicians from around the world playing a wide variety of genres including Jazz, Swing, Blues, and Salsa.
The salsa dancing takes place at the Salsa Stage, and is one of the largest outdoor salsa dancing events of the year. The music spans the gamut of salsa genres from Latin Jazz to Salsa Dura and Cuban Salsa.
This year’s lineup of salsa musicians include: Angélique Kidjo’s Tribute to Salsa with Pedrito Martinez, Cabanijazz Project, Carlitos Medrano Band, Brian Andres and the Afro Cuban Jazz Cartel, Conjunto Karabali, Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Somos el Son, Manny Martinez y La Rebeldia, Lily Hernandez & Orquesta Featuring Calixto Oviedo, and Bay Area Salsa All-Stars ft. Jimmy Bosch.
Info and tickets available at summerfest.sanjosejazz.org.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|August 11, 12, & 13, 2017
|Time:
|Friday: Evening starting at 6pm
Saturday & Sunday: All day starting at 12pm
|Cost:
|$20-150
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Plaza de César Chávez
1 Paseo De San Antonio
San Jose, CA 95113
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 288-7557
info@sanjosejazz.org
summerfest.sanjosejazz.org
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
User Reviews
Great event!A lot of people had fun dancing Salsa all the day. Good music, great bands!
It was my first time but next year I will come again.
