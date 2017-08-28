Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest (formerly known as the “San Jose Jazz Festival”) is the largest outdoor music festival in San Jose. Held every year in downtown San Jose by the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is a massive music event that spans multiple city blocks, and features musicians from around the world playing a wide variety of genres including Jazz, Swing, Blues, and Salsa.

The salsa dancing takes place at the Salsa Stage, and is one of the largest outdoor salsa dancing events of the year. The music spans the gamut of salsa genres from Latin Jazz to Salsa Dura and Cuban Salsa.

This year’s lineup of salsa musicians include: Angélique Kidjo’s Tribute to Salsa with Pedrito Martinez, Cabanijazz Project, Carlitos Medrano Band, Brian Andres and the Afro Cuban Jazz Cartel, Conjunto Karabali, Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Somos el Son, Manny Martinez y La Rebeldia, Lily Hernandez & Orquesta Featuring Calixto Oviedo, and Bay Area Salsa All-Stars ft. Jimmy Bosch.

Info and tickets available at summerfest.sanjosejazz.org.

Event: Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: August 11, 12, & 13, 2017
Time: Friday: Evening starting at 6pm
Saturday & Sunday: All day starting at 12pm
Cost: $20-150
Instructors: N/A
Address: Plaza de César Chávez
1 Paseo De San Antonio
San Jose, CA 95113
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (408) 288-7557
info@sanjosejazz.org
summerfest.sanjosejazz.org
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Aug 28, 2017 at 5:39 am

Great event!A lot of people had fun dancing Salsa all the day. Good music, great bands!
It was my first time but next year I will come again.

