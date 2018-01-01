San Francisco Social Club
Overview:
Beginner salsa lessons every Friday. 4 week series, with a social on the last Friday of the month. See the event website for the latest class schedule.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|7:00-8:00pm
|Cost:
|$20 Drop In / $60 Four Week Series
|Instructors:
|Various
|Address:
|San Francisco Social Club
27 Blanken Ave
San Francisco, California 94134,
|Contact:
|415-806-9327
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
