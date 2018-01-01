ages: All

The 10th Annual San Francisco Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events of the year, organized by Salsamania Dance Company. The event is a 2-day extravaganza of dance workshops, performances, live salsa music, and dancing until 4am in the morning. The 2018 SF Salsa Festival will feature all-star salsa instructors and performers from around the world, including world salsa champions Jefferson & Adrianita of Colombia, Alma Latina Dance Company, Omambo Dance Project and local Bay Area dance instructors. Live salsa music by Grammy Award winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra and the legendary Jimmy Bosch & Herman Olivera. Tickets for the SF Salsa Festival can be purchased on the Event Website.

Kesh says: Rating: The SF Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events in the Bay Area, and is a must-go for salsa addicts. The SF Festival features two days of dancing, live music, dance workshops, and performances by internationally known salsa dancers-- what's not to like?



The party starts on Thursday night at Calle 11, with dancing from 9pm-2am. The event begins in earnest on Friday night, with dance performances and competitions from 8pm-10:30pm, and dancing until 4am to the music of Grammy Award-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra. Saturday features workshops from 9am-4pm, followed by more dance performances and dancing until 4am with the legendary Jimmy Bosch & Herman Olivera.



This year's performers and instructors include world salsa champions Jefferson & Adrianita from Colombia, Omambo from LA, Alma Latina from Mexico, and local dance teams from the SF Bay Area!



The San Francisco Salsa Festival is one of my favorite events of the year, and the 10th year promises to be the best one yet!

