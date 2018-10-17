Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress Coming Up Next Month!

Posted October 17, 2018

SFSBK 2018

Mark your calendars, because the San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress is coming up in exactly 30 days! SFSBK is a 3-day long dance festival featuring 16-hours of dance instruction, world-class dance performances, and dancing every night until 6am!

The event will be held at the gorgeous Hyatt Regency San Francisco hotel, and will be one of the largest Latin dance events in the Bay Area this year! This is one event you won’t want to miss, be sure to book your tickets now before prices go up!

