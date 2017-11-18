Salsamania 17th Anniversary Party
Overview:
A special dance party hosted at Space 550 in San Francisco celebrating the 17-year anniversary of Salsamania Dance Company. Doors open at 8pm, with beginner salsa lessons form John & Liz of Salsamania starting at 8:30pm. Special dance production by Salsamania Dance Company at 11pm, and dancing continues until 2:30am.
3 rooms for dancing: Salsa, Bachata/Kizomba, and Reggaeton, Merenge, Cumbia and Top 40’s. $7 drink specials and guest appearances by Yamulee from New York and iLoveMambo.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, November 18th 2017
|Time:
|8:00pm - 2:30am
|Cost:
|$20 at the door
|Instructors:
|Salsamania Dance Company
|Address:
|Space 550
550 Barneveld Ave
San Francisco, California 94124
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(510) 697-1892
liz@johnandlizproductions.com
www.johnandlizproductions.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
