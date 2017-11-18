ages: 21+



A special dance party hosted at Space 550 in San Francisco celebrating the 17-year anniversary of Salsamania Dance Company. Doors open at 8pm, with beginner salsa lessons form John & Liz of Salsamania starting at 8:30pm. Special dance production by Salsamania Dance Company at 11pm, and dancing continues until 2:30am. 3 rooms for dancing: Salsa, Bachata/Kizomba, and Reggaeton, Merenge, Cumbia and Top 40’s. $7 drink specials and guest appearances by Yamulee from New York and iLoveMambo.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Saturday, November 18th 2017 Time: 8:00pm - 2:30am Cost: $20 at the door Instructors: Salsamania Dance Company Address: Space 550

550 Barneveld Ave

San Francisco, California 94124

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (510) 697-1892

liz@johnandlizproductions.com

www.johnandlizproductions.com

Event Facebook Page

