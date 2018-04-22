Salsa Rueda Workshop
Overview:
Come out for this rare opportunity to learn & dance Salsa Rueda. No experience necessary, all are welcome! Register up to a week in advance for a discount.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|April 22nd, 2018
|Time:
|12pm - 1:30pm
|Cost:
|$20 preregister, $25 at the door
|Instructors:
|Danielle Sigura and Miguel Portales
|Address:
|Mark Ballas Dance & Performing Arts
4877 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton CA
|Contact:
|9252011956
mbdancepleasanton@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
