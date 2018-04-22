ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Come out for this rare opportunity to learn & dance Salsa Rueda. No experience necessary, all are welcome! Register up to a week in advance for a discount.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson Date: April 22nd, 2018 Time: 12pm - 1:30pm Cost: $20 preregister, $25 at the door Instructors: Danielle Sigura and Miguel Portales Address: Mark Ballas Dance & Performing Arts

4877 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton CA

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: 9252011956

mbdancepleasanton@gmail.com

Visit Website

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!