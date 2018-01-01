Salsa on the Patio
Overview:
Outdoor salsa dancing on Sundays at the beautiful Aloha Club in the East Bay. Free dance lessons at 3pm, followed by dancing until 9pm. $7 mojitos all day long. Full bar.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sundays
|Time:
|3:00pm - 9:00pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Rodolfo Taylor
|Address:
|The Aloha Club
3045 Taylor Ln
Byron, CA 94514
|Contact:
|(669) 220-4080
rodolfotaylor62@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
