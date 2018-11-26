Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

All classes occur on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month starting January 2018.

Level I Salsa at 7pm – Perfect for people with no dance experience at all, we will teach you your Basic Step then cover a simple Right Turn, Cross Body Lead, Reverse Cross Body and Left Turn moves. You will receive 45 minutes of full instruction followed by 15 minutes of practice time with Salsa music played and the instructors available to assist as requested.

Level II Salsa at 8pm – This level takes the moves learned in the 1st level and strings them together into a sequence of steps. We will also add new moves as the class progresses. You will receive 45 minutes of full instruction followed by 15 minutes of practice time with Salsa music played and the instructors available to assist as requested.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: 2nd & 4th Mondays of the Month
Time: 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Cost: $15
Instructors: David Canavese
Address: Babalu Dance
7400 Monterey Road
Gilroy, CA 95020
Contact: (415) 542-8817
info@thebabaluclub.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

