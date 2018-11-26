There are no reviews for this event yet

All classes occur on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month starting January 2018.

Level I Salsa at 7pm – Perfect for people with no dance experience at all, we will teach you your Basic Step then cover a simple Right Turn, Cross Body Lead, Reverse Cross Body and Left Turn moves. You will receive 45 minutes of full instruction followed by 15 minutes of practice time with Salsa music played and the instructors available to assist as requested.

Level II Salsa at 8pm – This level takes the moves learned in the 1st level and strings them together into a sequence of steps. We will also add new moves as the class progresses. You will receive 45 minutes of full instruction followed by 15 minutes of practice time with Salsa music played and the instructors available to assist as requested.