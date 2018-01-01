Salsa Marin
Overview:
Beginner class in front studio – no experience necessary.
Intermediate/Advanced class in back studio – learn interesting patterns
Very comfortable atmosphere, nice teachers, friendly class.
Class often goes out dancing to a club in Marin after class.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|6:30pm-7:30pm Beginner, 7:30pm-8:30pm Intermediate
|Cost:
|$15 drop in, discounts for more
|Instructors:
|Mark Ellis & Emily Randall
|Address:
|Suzie's Studio
425 Irwin Street, Suite B
San Rafael, CA 94901
|Contact:
|(707) 315-2034
info@salsamarin.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
