ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Beginner class in front studio – no experience necessary.

Intermediate/Advanced class in back studio – learn interesting patterns Very comfortable atmosphere, nice teachers, friendly class. Class often goes out dancing to a club in Marin after class.

Details:

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!