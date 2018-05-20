Salsa in the Park
The 7th annual Salsa in the Park Festival held at Discovery Meadow Park in downtown San Jose. The event features live salsa music from Jerry Rivera and 4 local salsa bands, salsa dance lessons, food, drink and more. All ages welcome, free for children under 14 years of age.
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Sunday, May 20th 2018
|Time:
|11:00am - 6:30pm
|Cost:
|$25 (free for children under 14)
|Instructors:
|Salsamania & PuraVidaKidz
|Address:
|Discovery Meadow Park
180 Woz Way
San Jose, CA 95110
|Contact:
|(510) 697-1892
info@johnandlizproductions.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
