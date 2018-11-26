There are no reviews for this event yet

Mark your calendars to come to my 2018, Groove Thing, “Holiday Party,” on December 15, Saturday Afternoon-Evening from 3:00pm to 10:00pm @ Molloy’s Tavern in South San Francisco.



Come in your Casual Dress Down Red and Green Color Combination Fall look, dress to impress, eat some Holiday Feast Buffet all day, Dance to the Rocking Best Tunes, of “DJ AZ,” who will play your Old School, Funk Hip Hop, Salsa, Merengue, Rumba, Bachata in the Mix in his innovated, full gear powerful sound system, that will make you rocking, grinding, twerking, and showing off your salsa shake all in one.

Expect to bring your choice of exchange gifts if you choose, (Optional)

Salsa Class at 4pm by “Alex,” from Rueda Con Ritmo. Let’s not be late and learn more STEPS!

Drinks is on you. Holiday singing will be open, (Karaoke Style).