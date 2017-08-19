There are no reviews for this event yet

Dance Papi and the Napa Valley Opera House present “Salsa Con Vino (Vol. 2),” a celebration of dance, music, and wine on Saturday, August 19th. This community dance event includes live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela, salsa lessons by Nicole Lazo, and music by DJ MigZ.

7:30 pm | Doors Open

8:00 pm – 8:45 pm | Salsa Lesson by Nicole Lazo

8:45 pm – 10:45 pm | Live Salsa by Edgardo & Candela

11:00 pm – 12:30 am | DJ MigZ

Tickets:

$20 in advance online

$25 at the door

21+ with ID.