Salsa Con Vino: A Dance, Music & Wine Party (Vol. 2)
Overview:
Dance Papi and the Napa Valley Opera House present “Salsa Con Vino (Vol. 2),” a celebration of dance, music, and wine on Saturday, August 19th. This community dance event includes live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela, salsa lessons by Nicole Lazo, and music by DJ MigZ.
7:30 pm | Doors Open
8:00 pm – 8:45 pm | Salsa Lesson by Nicole Lazo
8:45 pm – 10:45 pm | Live Salsa by Edgardo & Candela
11:00 pm – 12:30 am | DJ MigZ
Tickets:
$20 in advance online
$25 at the door
21+ with ID.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|August 19, 2017
|Time:
|7:30pm - 12:30am
|Cost:
|$20 in advance online $25 at the door
|Instructors:
|Nicole Lazo
|Address:
|Napa Valley Opera House
1030 Main St
Napa, CA 94559
|Contact:
|
http://bit.ly/scvaug19
