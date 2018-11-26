Salsa and Bachata Sundays
Overview:
Every Sunday Join us for beginner and intermediate salsa and bachata lesson followed by social dancing. 21+ with valid ID, happy hour menu till 10pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Sunday
|Time:
|7:30pm - 11:00pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Wilfredo and Nicole
|Address:
|Carmel Mission Inn - Fuse Lounge
3665 Rio Road
Carmel, CA 93923
|Contact:
|(831) 204-8895
willi@djwillientertainment.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
