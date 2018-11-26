Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: 21+

This event is happening today!

Overview:

Every Sunday Join us for beginner and intermediate salsa and bachata lesson followed by social dancing. 21+ with valid ID, happy hour menu till 10pm.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 7:30pm - 11:00pm
Cost: $10
Instructors: Wilfredo and Nicole
Address: Carmel Mission Inn - Fuse Lounge
3665 Rio Road
Carmel, CA 93923
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (831) 204-8895
willi@djwillientertainment.com
Visit Website
