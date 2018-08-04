ages: All



Overview:

Come on out for the largest summer dance party in the East Bay! Hosted at the Mark Ballas Dance Center in Pleasanton, the event includes beginning dance lessons in salsa and bachata, followed by a night of dancing. 2 dance rooms, playing salsa, bachata, kizomba, cha cha, and more and dance performances by local dance teams.



Schedule:

6:45pm – Doors Open

7pm – Bachata Newcomer Lesson

7:45pm – Salsa Newcomer Lesson

8:30pm – Performances

8:45pm – Salsa Room open

8:55pm – Bachata Room open Social Dancing until midnight!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Saturday, August 4th 2018 Time: 6:45pm - 12:00am Cost: $15 pre-reg, $20 at the door Instructors: Danielle Sigura, Miguel Portales Address: Mark Ballas Dance and Performing Arts

4877 Hopyard Road

Pleasanton CA 94588

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (408) 505-4168

daniellesigura@gmail.com

