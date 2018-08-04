Salsa Bachata Summer Party
Overview:
Come on out for the largest summer dance party in the East Bay! Hosted at the Mark Ballas Dance Center in Pleasanton, the event includes beginning dance lessons in salsa and bachata, followed by a night of dancing. 2 dance rooms, playing salsa, bachata, kizomba, cha cha, and more and dance performances by local dance teams.
Schedule:
6:45pm – Doors Open
7pm – Bachata Newcomer Lesson
7:45pm – Salsa Newcomer Lesson
8:30pm – Performances
8:45pm – Salsa Room open
8:55pm – Bachata Room open
Social Dancing until midnight!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, August 4th 2018
|Time:
|6:45pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|$15 pre-reg, $20 at the door
|Instructors:
|Danielle Sigura, Miguel Portales
|Address:
|Mark Ballas Dance and Performing Arts
4877 Hopyard Road
Pleasanton CA 94588
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 505-4168
daniellesigura@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
