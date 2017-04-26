Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

5 / 5 stars out of 3 reviews
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Salsa & Bachata dancing social held every last Friday of the month at Move Studios in Monterey. All levels welcome.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Every last Friday of the month
Time: 8:30pm - 11:00pm
Cost: $10
Instructors: N/A
Address: Move Studios
600 E. Franklin St
Monterey Ca 93940
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (831) 324-4919
www.movestudios.com
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

User Reviews:


Apr 26, 2017 at 8:52 am

Rating

I went last month (March) and had an awesome time! Great time with great people and wonderful music! I can’t wait to go again this Friday :D

[Reply]


 

Apr 25, 2017 at 6:44 pm

Rating

DJ Willi is an excellent Salsa and Bachata instructor. I attended an event at Hartnell College to celebrate El Salvadorean Day on campus. I also attended high school with DJ Willi. He is a man of high integrity and professionalism.

[Reply]


 

Apr 25, 2017 at 4:24 pm

Rating

Love the environment everyone super friendly & willing to have fun dancing

[Reply]


 

