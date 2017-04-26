Salsa & Bachata Social
Overview:
Salsa & Bachata dancing social held every last Friday of the month at Move Studios in Monterey. All levels welcome.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every last Friday of the month
|Time:
|8:30pm - 11:00pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Move Studios
600 E. Franklin St
Monterey Ca 93940
|Contact:
|(831) 324-4919
www.movestudios.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
User Reviews:
I went last month (March) and had an awesome time! Great time with great people and wonderful music! I can’t wait to go again this Friday :D
DJ Willi is an excellent Salsa and Bachata instructor. I attended an event at Hartnell College to celebrate El Salvadorean Day on campus. I also attended high school with DJ Willi. He is a man of high integrity and professionalism.
Love the environment everyone super friendly & willing to have fun dancing
