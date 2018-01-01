Salsa Bachata Social Fridays
Overview:
Come dance Salsa and Bachata at the East Bay’s hottest dance studio! Every Friday night starting at 7pm! Lessons will be followed by social dancing from 8:30pm-10pm. Dancers of all skill levels are encouraged to come!
Bachata 1&2 lessons w/Danielle and Eric 7pm-7:45pm
Salsa lessons 1&2 w/Danielle and Eric 7:45pm-8:30pm
Student discounts available at the door! (Must have a valid student ID)
SAVE MORE by purchasing a Group Class Pass! See front desk for more information!
Our beautiful studio is located conveniently off the 680 and 580 in Pleasanton.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|7:00pm - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$20 for both classes and dance, $12 for just the dance
|Instructors:
|Danielle & Eric
|Address:
|Mark Ballas Dance and Performing Arts
4877 Hopyard Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
|Contact:
|(925) 201-1956
mbdancepleasanton@gmail.com
