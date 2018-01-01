There are no reviews for this event yet

Come dance Salsa and Bachata at the East Bay’s hottest dance studio! Every Friday night starting at 7pm! Lessons will be followed by social dancing from 8:30pm-10pm. Dancers of all skill levels are encouraged to come!



Bachata 1&2 lessons w/Danielle and Eric 7pm-7:45pm

Salsa lessons 1&2 w/Danielle and Eric 7:45pm-8:30pm

Student discounts available at the door! (Must have a valid student ID)

SAVE MORE by purchasing a Group Class Pass! See front desk for more information!

Our beautiful studio is located conveniently off the 680 and 580 in Pleasanton.

Like us on Facebook for weekly event updates!