Come dance Salsa and Bachata at the East Bay’s hottest dance studio! Every Friday night starting at 7pm! Lessons will be followed by social dancing from 8:30pm-10pm. Dancers of all skill levels are encouraged to come!

Bachata 1&2 lessons w/Danielle and Eric 7pm-7:45pm
Salsa lessons 1&2 w/Danielle and Eric 7:45pm-8:30pm

Student discounts available at the door! (Must have a valid student ID)
SAVE MORE by purchasing a Group Class Pass! See front desk for more information!

Our beautiful studio is located conveniently off the 680 and 580 in Pleasanton.
Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Every Friday
Time: 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Cost: $20 for both classes and dance, $12 for just the dance
Instructors: Danielle & Eric
Address: Mark Ballas Dance and Performing Arts
4877 Hopyard Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Contact: (925) 201-1956
mbdancepleasanton@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

