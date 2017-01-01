ages: 21+



This event is happening today!

Overview:

Salsa lessons and dancing every Wednesday night at Aura Lounge in downtown San Jose. Beginner/intermediate salsa lessons with Ruby from 8pm-9:30pm followed by dancing until 2am to the sounds of DJ Tony O playing your favorite salsa, bachata and more!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Wednesday Time: 8:15pm - 2:00am Cost: $10 Instructors: Ruby Rumbera Address: Aura Lounge

389 S 1st St

San Jose, CA 95113

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (408) 921-9989

rubyrumbera@hotmail.com

Event Facebook Page

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

