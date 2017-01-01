Aura Lounge Salsa Wednesdays
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing every Wednesday night at Aura Lounge in downtown San Jose. Beginner/intermediate salsa lessons with Ruby from 8pm-9:30pm followed by dancing until 2am to the sounds of DJ Tony O playing your favorite salsa, bachata and more!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Wednesday
|Time:
|8:15pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Ruby Rumbera
|Address:
|Aura Lounge
389 S 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 921-9989
rubyrumbera@hotmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
