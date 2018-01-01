Salchata Social
Overview:
Come experience Latin dance culture at On One Studios every 3rd Saturday of the month: Salchata Social ! All skill levels are invited to break barriers, meet new people, and learn something new.
Each month we’re bringing the most passionate Instructors, World renowned Champions, brand new and seasoned dancers, friends & family, all under one roof to enjoy a night of GOOD VIBES, GOOD COMPANY, ALL LOVE!
Enjoy the FULL EXPERIENCE with TWO dance classes (Salsa and Bachata), Live DJ + Open Floor dancing, Photobooth, light refreshments/ food, and LIVE performances throughout the night!
No partner or prior experience necessary. Dress code is casual; salsa/bachata shoes encouraged, but not required. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|April - December 2018
|Time:
|8:00PM - 1:00AM
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Address:
|On One Studios
422 N. Capitol Ave. San José, CA 95133
(formally known as "Susan's Dance Studio")
We're at Capitol Square Plaza
(Behind the renovating Five Guys, next to Target)
Location is in Capitol Square Plaza (Plenty of parking space!)
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|669-241-4398
gabby@ononestudios.com
Event Facebook Page
