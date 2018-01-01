There are no reviews for this event yet

Come experience Latin dance culture at On One Studios every 3rd Saturday of the month: Salchata Social ! All skill levels are invited to break barriers, meet new people, and learn something new.

Each month we’re bringing the most passionate Instructors, World renowned Champions, brand new and seasoned dancers, friends & family, all under one roof to enjoy a night of GOOD VIBES, GOOD COMPANY, ALL LOVE!

Enjoy the FULL EXPERIENCE with TWO dance classes (Salsa and Bachata), Live DJ + Open Floor dancing, Photobooth, light refreshments/ food, and LIVE performances throughout the night!

No partner or prior experience necessary. Dress code is casual; salsa/bachata shoes encouraged, but not required. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided.