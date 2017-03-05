Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa By The Bay Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: 21+

5 / 5 stars out of 7 reviews
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Live salsa, bachata and more every Saturday at Evolution Nightclub in Sunnyvale. Dance lessons by top salsa instructors. $7 Before 10:00pm, includes free dance lesson and a drink.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 8:30 pm - 2:00am
Cost: $7 before 10pm, $15 after
Instructors: Various
Address: Evolution Nightclub
1131 North Lawrence Expressway
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (415) 410-4663
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event!

Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!

User Reviews:


Mar 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

Rating

I had had an amazing time. I highly recommend this place.

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Mar 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

Rating

Super fun ! Love the environment and they have salsa lessons plus a live band plays after which makes the party become more alive ! Perfect place to go dance some salsa !

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Mar 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Rating

It’s a great place to dance with LIVE music and Great Entertainment!
For sure I will come back again.

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Mar 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Rating

I had the best time salsa dancing here!

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Mar 5, 2017 at 1:36 pm

Rating

Excelente los eventos y muy buen ambiente recomendado

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Mar 5, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Rating

Best host ever!!!!. Wonderful ambiance! Definitely an event to attend!!

Did you find this review helpful?

[Reply]


 

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Click stars below to rate.
Rating

Sign up for a Gravatar to have a customized picture in your comments

Copyright © 2011-2017 Salsa By The Bay. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version