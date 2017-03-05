Sabroso Saturdays
Overview:
Live salsa, bachata and more every Saturday at Evolution Nightclub in Sunnyvale. Dance lessons by top salsa instructors. $7 Before 10:00pm, includes free dance lesson and a drink.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Saturday
|Time:
|8:30 pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$7 before 10pm, $15 after
|Instructors:
|Various
|Address:
|Evolution Nightclub
1131 North Lawrence Expressway
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
|Contact:
|(415) 410-4663
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
User Reviews:
I had had an amazing time. I highly recommend this place.
Super fun ! Love the environment and they have salsa lessons plus a live band plays after which makes the party become more alive ! Perfect place to go dance some salsa !
It’s a great place to dance with LIVE music and Great Entertainment!
For sure I will come back again.
I had the best time salsa dancing here!
Excelente los eventos y muy buen ambiente recomendado
Best host ever!!!!. Wonderful ambiance! Definitely an event to attend!!
