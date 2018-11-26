Ponte en Mambo
Overview:
New York Style salsa on2 lessons by Amanda Marquez followed by social dancing to the sounds of Angel DJ, every 4th Saturday of the month at Dance Boulevard in San Jose.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 4th Saturday
|Time:
|8:30pm-9:30pm Lesson
9:30pm-2am Social Dancing
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Amanda Marquez
|Address:
|Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 250-1228
amchmar@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
