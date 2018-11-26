Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa By The Bay Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: All

There are no reviews for this event yet
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

New York Style salsa on2 lessons by Amanda Marquez followed by social dancing to the sounds of Angel DJ, every 4th Saturday of the month at Dance Boulevard in San Jose.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: Every 4th Saturday
Time: 8:30pm-9:30pm Lesson
9:30pm-2am Social Dancing
Cost: $15
Instructors: Amanda Marquez
Address: Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (408) 250-1228
amchmar@gmail.com
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Sign up for a Gravatar to have a customized picture in your comments

Copyright © 2011-2018 Salsa By The Bay. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version