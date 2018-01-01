Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Every 2nd Saturday at Allegro Ballroom in Emeryville! Gabriel Romero and Vika present Noche Latina with different live salsa band every month! All ages welcome.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social, Live Music Salsa Moda
Date: Every 2nd Saturday
Time: 8:00pm - 2:00am
Cost: $15
Instructors: Gabriel Romero and Vika
Address: Allegro Ballroom
5855 Christie Ave.
Emeryville, CA 94608
Contact: (415) 436-9300
gabriel@mamboromero.com
says:
Rating:  
This is a solid event at Allegro in Emeryville. Gabriel & Victoria are some of the most experienced instructors in the Bay Area, and their social is a lot of fun with live music and dancing in a studio environment. This event draws a good mix of beginner and experienced dancers.

