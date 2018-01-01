ages: All

5 / 5 stars out of 1 review

Leave a review stars out ofreview

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Every 2nd Saturday at Allegro Ballroom in Emeryville! Gabriel Romero and Vika present Noche Latina with different live salsa band every month! All ages welcome.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social, Live Music Date: Every 2nd Saturday Time: 8:00pm - 2:00am Cost: $15 Instructors: Gabriel Romero and Vika Address: Allegro Ballroom

5855 Christie Ave.

Emeryville, CA 94608

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (415) 436-9300

gabriel@mamboromero.com



Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Our Review:

Kesh says: Rating: This is a solid event at Allegro in Emeryville. Gabriel & Victoria are some of the most experienced instructors in the Bay Area, and their social is a lot of fun with live music and dancing in a studio environment. This event draws a good mix of beginner and experienced dancers.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!