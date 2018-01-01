Noche Latina
Overview:
Every 2nd Saturday at Allegro Ballroom in Emeryville! Gabriel Romero and Vika present Noche Latina with different live salsa band every month! All ages welcome.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social, Live Music
|Date:
|Every 2nd Saturday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Gabriel Romero and Vika
|Address:
|Allegro Ballroom
5855 Christie Ave.
Emeryville, CA 94608
|Contact:
|(415) 436-9300
gabriel@mamboromero.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Our Review:
