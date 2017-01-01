Thursdays On The Mountain – Havana Night
Leave a review
Overview:
Every third Thursday of the month come to Thursdays on the Mountain: Havana Night at Mountain Winery in Saratoga. It is an evening of outdoor salsa dancing, food trucks, small bites from our plaza food booths, classic cocktails, wine tasting, interactive games and more! There will be a short salsa lesson followed by a live performance by Los Boleros.
Ticket price includes entry, entertainment, all games and free parking. This event is for all ages.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every third Thursday of the month
|Time:
|6:30PM - 10:30PM
|Cost:
|$25 Advance / $30 at the door
|Instructors:
|Address:
|Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd. Saratoga, CA 95070
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|408-741-2822
mbarker@mountainwinery.com
http://www.mountainwinery.com/events/detail/thursdays-on-the-mountain-havana-night
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.