Every third Thursday of the month come to Thursdays on the Mountain: Havana Night at Mountain Winery in Saratoga. It is an evening of outdoor salsa dancing, food trucks, small bites from our plaza food booths, classic cocktails, wine tasting, interactive games and more! There will be a short salsa lesson followed by a live performance by Los Boleros. Ticket price includes entry, entertainment, all games and free parking. This event is for all ages.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every third Thursday of the month Time: 6:30PM - 10:30PM Cost: $25 Advance / $30 at the door Instructors: Address: Mountain Winery 14831 Pierce Rd. Saratoga, CA 95070

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: 408-741-2822

mbarker@mountainwinery.com

http://www.mountainwinery.com/events/detail/thursdays-on-the-mountain-havana-night

