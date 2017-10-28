Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

Overview:

Hector Reyes & Mambonova Dance Co. Present: MAMBONOVA HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY
Grab your costume and join us on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

There will be a costume contest! Top 3 best costumes will get a prize. Award prizes for the 3 best outfits is $300 in cash, and 2 VIP seating to the Reno Latin Dance Festival!

There will be no floor shows, only the costume contests so we can enjoy more social dancing.

DJs this evening will be DJ-Mundo, DJ-Wiillie, and DJ-El Chino.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017
Time: 8pm - 1:30am
Cost: $12 in advance
$15 at the door
Instructors: Hector Reyes
Address: 1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (925) 250-9552
mambonova17@gmail.com
Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

