Mambonova Halloween Social
Overview:
Hector Reyes & Mambonova Dance Co. Present: MAMBONOVA HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY
Grab your costume and join us on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
There will be a costume contest! Top 3 best costumes will get a prize. Award prizes for the 3 best outfits is $300 in cash, and 2 VIP seating to the Reno Latin Dance Festival!
There will be no floor shows, only the costume contests so we can enjoy more social dancing.
DJs this evening will be DJ-Mundo, DJ-Wiillie, and DJ-El Chino.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, October 28, 2017
|Time:
|8pm - 1:30am
|Cost:
|$12 in advance
$15 at the door
|Instructors:
|Hector Reyes
|Address:
|1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
|Contact:
|(925) 250-9552
mambonova17@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
