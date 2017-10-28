There are no reviews for this event yet

Hector Reyes & Mambonova Dance Co. Present: MAMBONOVA HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Grab your costume and join us on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

There will be a costume contest! Top 3 best costumes will get a prize. Award prizes for the 3 best outfits is $300 in cash, and 2 VIP seating to the Reno Latin Dance Festival!

There will be no floor shows, only the costume contests so we can enjoy more social dancing.

DJs this evening will be DJ-Mundo, DJ-Wiillie, and DJ-El Chino.