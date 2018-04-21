Mamboniks Salsa Social
Overview:
Mamboniks is a brand new monthly mambo/salsa social put on in the heart of North Beach. We will be spinning 70% mambo and salsa with 30% cha cha and bachata to keep you dancing. See you on the dance floor!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, April 21st 2018
|Time:
|6:30pm - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$12
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Manilatown Heritage Foundation
868 Kearny St,
San Francisco, CA 94108
|Contact:
|(415) 967-0631
rob@officesalsa.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
