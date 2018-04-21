ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Mamboniks is a brand new monthly mambo/salsa social put on in the heart of North Beach. We will be spinning 70% mambo and salsa with 30% cha cha and bachata to keep you dancing. See you on the dance floor!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Social Date: Saturday, April 21st 2018 Time: 6:30pm - 10:00pm Cost: $12 Instructors: N/A Address: Manilatown Heritage Foundation

868 Kearny St,

San Francisco, CA 94108

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (415) 967-0631

rob@officesalsa.com

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!