Mamboniks Salsa Social & Potluck
Overview:
Mamboniks is a brand new monthly mambo/salsa dancing social put on in North Beach. Special guest DJ Willie will be spinning 70% mambo and salsa with 30% cha cha and bachata to keep you dancing. We’ll also have free taqueria food from 6-7:30pm. Feel free to bring a snack or non-alcoholic beverage to share!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|June 16th, 2018
|Time:
|6:00 - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$12
|Instructors:
|Address:
|868 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
|Contact:
|8503844855
rob@officesalsa.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
