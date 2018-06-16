ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Mamboniks is a brand new monthly mambo/salsa dancing social put on in North Beach. Special guest DJ Willie will be spinning 70% mambo and salsa with 30% cha cha and bachata to keep you dancing. We’ll also have free taqueria food from 6-7:30pm. Feel free to bring a snack or non-alcoholic beverage to share!

Details:

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!