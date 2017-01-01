ages: All



Overview:

Mambo Flames is hosted every Tuesday at Flames Eatery in downtown San Jose. Enjoy a night of salsa and bachata lessons and social dancing from 8pm-1:30am. The beginner bachata lesson, instructed by Mizzy Tellez Escudero, is from 8-9pm. Followed by an on2 salsa lesson from 9-10pm instructed by Daniel Huerta and Oksana Klimashkina. Free parking is located in the 4th st garage. All ages welcome. 21+ to drink.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Tuesday Time: 8:00 PM Cost: $10 Instructors: Bachata lesson - Mizzy Tellez Escudero Salsa On2 lesson - Daniel Huerta and Oksana Klimashkina Address: Flames Eatery & Bar

88 S 4th St San Jose, California 95112

