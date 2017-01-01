Mambo Flames
Overview:
Mambo Flames is hosted every Tuesday at Flames Eatery in downtown San Jose. Enjoy a night of salsa and bachata lessons and social dancing from 8pm-1:30am. The beginner bachata lesson, instructed by Mizzy Tellez Escudero, is from 8-9pm. Followed by an on2 salsa lesson from 9-10pm instructed by Daniel Huerta and Oksana Klimashkina.
Free parking is located in the 4th st garage. All ages welcome. 21+ to drink.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|8:00 PM
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Bachata lesson - Mizzy Tellez Escudero Salsa On2 lesson - Daniel Huerta and Oksana Klimashkina
|Address:
|Flames Eatery & Bar
88 S 4th St San Jose, California 95112
|Contact:
|Event Facebook Page
