A dance social held every 1st Sunday of the month at the historic Potrero Hill Neighborhood House in San Francisco. Salsa & bachata lessons from 4:30pm-6pm, followed by social dancing until 9:30pm. Two rooms for dancing, with a 100% salsa room and 100% bachata room.

Dress code: No shorts or gym/workout clothes. Thank you for helping to keep the social classy and fun!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Every 1st Sunday
Time: 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Cost: $15
Instructors: Natasha Tia & Guests
Address: Potrero Hill Neighborhood House
953 De Haro St
San Francisco, California 94107
Contact: Visit Website
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

