Mambo Domingo
Leave a review
Overview:
A dance social held every 1st Sunday of the month at the historic Potrero Hill Neighborhood House in San Francisco. Salsa & bachata lessons from 4:30pm-6pm, followed by social dancing until 9:30pm. Two rooms for dancing, with a 100% salsa room and 100% bachata room.
Dress code: No shorts or gym/workout clothes. Thank you for helping to keep the social classy and fun!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 1st Sunday
|Time:
|4:30pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Natasha Tia & Guests
|Address:
|Potrero Hill Neighborhood House
953 De Haro St
San Francisco, California 94107
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|
Visit Website
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.