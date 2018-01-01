There are no reviews for this event yet

A dance social held every 1st Sunday of the month at the historic Potrero Hill Neighborhood House in San Francisco. Salsa & bachata lessons from 4:30pm-6pm, followed by social dancing until 9:30pm. Two rooms for dancing, with a 100% salsa room and 100% bachata room.

Dress code: No shorts or gym/workout clothes. Thank you for helping to keep the social classy and fun!