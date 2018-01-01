Let’s Go Salsa@Jessie!
Leave a review
Overview:
Let’s Go Salsa@Jessie!, the free open-air salsa dance party in Jessie Square near the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco, takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May to September from 6:00pm – 7:30pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|May 17th, June 21st, July 19th, August 16th, September 20th
|Time:
|6:00pm - 7:30pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Address:
|Jessie Square
736 Mission Street
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(415) 543-1718
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.