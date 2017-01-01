Latin Vibe Tuesdays
Overview:
Salsa dancing and live music every Tuesday night at Bar Fluxus in San Francisco. Bar opens at 4pm and Happy Hour is 4-7pm. Some musical acts during Happy Hour too. Live music from VibraSON starting at 9:30pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social, Live Salsa Music
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|9:00pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Bar Fluxus
(Located in Hotel des Arts)
18 Harlan Pl
San Francisco, CA 94108
|Contact:
|(510) 652-7443
VibraSONmusic@gmail.com
www.LatinVibeTuesdays.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
