Latin Symbolics 25th Anniversary Party
Overview:
The 25 year anniversary party for the Latin Symbolics, the longest running salsa team in the Bay Area. Salsa lessons at 7:30pm followed by dancing until midnight. Special performances by World Champions Junior & Emily along with top Bay Area salsa teams. Music by DJ Jimmy Anton from NYC.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday, December 4th 2016
|Time:
|7:00pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|$20
|Instructors:
|Antonio Mars & Mireille Ruiz
|Address:
|1015 Folsom
1015 Folsom St
San Francisco, California 94103
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|avaapple@hotmail.com
www.symbolicdance.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
