Kizomba Nights in Sonoma County
Overview:
Dsantos Dance CA hosts Tuesday Kizomba Nights in Sonoma County. The Kizomba class is from 7:00-8:30pm, with open dance practice afterwards from 8:30-10:00pm. The 1.5 hour class will give students the opportunity to dive into beginning kizomba moves, learn ginga, kizomba body motion and styling, tricks, and fundamentals. The 1.5 hour dance practice afterwards will give students time to practice your new moves, and dance with friends.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|7pm - 10pm
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Tyler Crandall and Misha Bailey
|Address:
|The Lounge at La Rosa
500 4th St.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|707-861-8488
dsantosdanceca@gmail.com
www.dsantosdanceca.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
For more kizomba events, see our Kizomba Events Calendar.
