ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Dsantos Dance CA hosts Tuesday Kizomba Nights in Sonoma County. The Kizomba class is from 7:00-8:30pm, with open dance practice afterwards from 8:30-10:00pm. The 1.5 hour class will give students the opportunity to dive into beginning kizomba moves, learn ginga, kizomba body motion and styling, tricks, and fundamentals. The 1.5 hour dance practice afterwards will give students time to practice your new moves, and dance with friends.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Tuesday Time: 7pm - 10pm Cost: $15 Instructors: Tyler Crandall and Misha Bailey Address: The Lounge at La Rosa

500 4th St.

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: 707-861-8488

dsantosdanceca@gmail.com

www.dsantosdanceca.com

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

For more kizomba events, see our Kizomba Events Calendar.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!