Kizomba Class In Emeryville
Come join Kizomba Bay Area every Monday at Isabelle’s Studio in Emeryville for 2 hours of Kizomba Foundation Classes with Fluer & Aziza. All levels are welcome. This class is focused to help improve your Kizomba foundation, technique, movement and musicality on the dance floor! No partner necessary.
This class will be targeted for both beginners & experienced dancers who want to improve their fundamental technique for fluidity on the dance floor. We are located next to the FedEx Building. There are two unit 6007s in the building. We are around the corner opposite the FedEx building!
|Every Monday
|8:30-10:30pm
|$15 for Class & Practica $5 for Practica Only
|Fleur and Aziza
|Isabelle's Studio
6007 Christie Avenue
Emeryville, CA 94608
|(510) 776-9448
fleurandaziza@gmail.com
http://kizombabayarea.com/
