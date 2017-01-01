ages: All



Overview:

Come join Kizomba Bay Area every Monday at Isabelle’s Studio in Emeryville for 2 hours of Kizomba Foundation Classes with Fluer & Aziza. All levels are welcome. This class is focused to help improve your Kizomba foundation, technique, movement and musicality on the dance floor! No partner necessary. This class will be targeted for both beginners & experienced dancers who want to improve their fundamental technique for fluidity on the dance floor. We are located next to the FedEx Building. There are two unit 6007s in the building. We are around the corner opposite the FedEx building!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Monday Time: 8:30-10:30pm Cost: $15 for Class & Practica $5 for Practica Only Instructors: Fleur and Aziza Address: Isabelle's Studio 6007 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (510) 776-9448

fleurandaziza@gmail.com

http://kizombabayarea.com/

