ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Come join Kizomba Bay Area every Monday at Isabelle’s Studio in Emeryville for 2 hours of Kizomba Foundation Classes with Fluer & Aziza. All levels are welcome. This class is focused to help improve your Kizomba foundation, technique, movement and musicality on the dance floor! No partner necessary.

This class will be targeted for both beginners & experienced dancers who want to improve their fundamental technique for fluidity on the dance floor. We are located next to the FedEx Building. There are two unit 6007s in the building. We are around the corner opposite the FedEx building!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
Date: Every Monday
Time: 8:30-10:30pm
Cost: $15 for Class & Practica
$5 for Practica Only
Instructors: Fleur and Aziza
Address: Isabelle's Studio
6007 Christie Avenue
Emeryville, CA 94608
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (510) 776-9448
fleurandaziza@gmail.com
http://kizombabayarea.com/
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

For more kizomba events, see our Kizomba Events Calendar.

