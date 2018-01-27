Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Support the next generation of salsa dancers at the Janu-Rally Salsa Festival, organized by students from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly. This event includes eight different workshops, from bachata to zouk, to tricks and salsa on 2! Also includes social dancing until 3am and a pre-party! Get your tickets now!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Festival Salsa Moda
Date: Saturday, January 27th 2018
Time: Workshops: 1pm - 6:30pm
Social: 10pm - 3am
Cost: $30 full pass
$25 workshops only
$10 social dancing only
Instructors: Roy Ruiz, Natasha Morales, Takeshi Young, Imaan Taghavi, Luis Sanchez, Helen Vasquez, Francisco Jr., Fernando and Mikaela
Address: Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, California 95124
Contact: (510) 809-5263
salsa@sjsustudents.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Our Review:

says:
Rating:  
This is an awesome salsa event organized by college students from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly featuring 6 hours of dance instruction in dance styles ranging from salsa & bachata to zouk and kizomba, and social dancing until 3am! The event is sure to be a blast, and a great way to support the next generation of salsa dancers!

