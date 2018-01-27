Janu-Rally Salsa Festival
Overview:
Support the next generation of salsa dancers at the Janu-Rally Salsa Festival, organized by students from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly. This event includes eight different workshops, from bachata to zouk, to tricks and salsa on 2! Also includes social dancing until 3am and a pre-party! Get your tickets now!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Festival
|Date:
|Saturday, January 27th 2018
|Time:
|Workshops: 1pm - 6:30pm
Social: 10pm - 3am
|Cost:
|$30 full pass
$25 workshops only
$10 social dancing only
|Instructors:
|Roy Ruiz, Natasha Morales, Takeshi Young, Imaan Taghavi, Luis Sanchez, Helen Vasquez, Francisco Jr., Fernando and Mikaela
|Address:
|Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, California 95124
|Contact:
|(510) 809-5263
salsa@sjsustudents.com
Our Review:
