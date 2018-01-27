ages: All

Support the next generation of salsa dancers at the Janu-Rally Salsa Festival, organized by students from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly. This event includes eight different workshops, from bachata to zouk, to tricks and salsa on 2! Also includes social dancing until 3am and a pre-party! Get your tickets now!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Festival Date: Saturday, January 27th 2018 Time: Workshops: 1pm - 6:30pm

Social: 10pm - 3am Cost:

$25 workshops only

$10 social dancing only

Buy Tickets $30 full pass$25 workshops only$10 social dancing only Instructors: Roy Ruiz, Natasha Morales, Takeshi Young, Imaan Taghavi, Luis Sanchez, Helen Vasquez, Francisco Jr., Fernando and Mikaela Address: Dance Boulevard

1824 Hillsdale Ave

San Jose, California 95124

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (510) 809-5263

salsa@sjsustudents.com

Visit Website

Event Facebook Page

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Our Review:

Kesh says: Rating: This is an awesome salsa event organized by college students from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly featuring 6 hours of dance instruction in dance styles ranging from salsa & bachata to zouk and kizomba, and social dancing until 3am! The event is sure to be a blast, and a great way to support the next generation of salsa dancers!

