Janu-Rally Pre-Party
Overview:
Pre-party for the Janu-Rally Salsa Festival, organized by the salsa clubs from SJSU, CSULB, and Cal Poly. Come dance the night away to the music of DJ Stylez and support the next generation of salsa dancers!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, January 26th 2018
|Time:
|8:30pm - 1:30am
|Cost:
|$7 General, $5 Students
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|SJSU Spartan Complex
201-215 Paseo de San Carlos
San Jose, CA 95112
|Contact:
|(510) 809-5263
salsa@sjsustudents.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
