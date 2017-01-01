ages: All



A two-day long salsa weekender hosted by iLoveMambo featuring Yamulee dance company from New York City. 4 hours of salsa workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, followed by dancing in the evenings at the Women’s Building in San Francisco. Limited space available for the workshops, see the event website for ticket prices & availability.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: November 18th & 19th 2017 Time: Saturday:

Workshops - 1pm-5pm

Social - 8pm-2am



Sunday:

Workshops - 2pm-6pm

Social - 7pm-11pm Cost: $15 for Social Instructors: Yamulee Address: The Women's Building of San Francisco

3543 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (650) 741-4149

engels.vargas@gmail.com

www.iheartmambo.com

Event Facebook Page

