iLoveMambo Yamulee Weekender
Leave a review
Overview:
A two-day long salsa weekender hosted by iLoveMambo featuring Yamulee dance company from New York City. 4 hours of salsa workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, followed by dancing in the evenings at the Women’s Building in San Francisco. Limited space available for the workshops, see the event website for ticket prices & availability.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|November 18th & 19th 2017
|Time:
|Saturday:
Workshops - 1pm-5pm
Social - 8pm-2am
Sunday:
Workshops - 2pm-6pm
Social - 7pm-11pm
|Cost:
|$15 for Social
|Instructors:
|Yamulee
|Address:
|The Women's Building of San Francisco
3543 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(650) 741-4149
engels.vargas@gmail.com
www.iheartmambo.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.