Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa By The Bay Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: All

There are no reviews for this event yet
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

A two-day long salsa weekender hosted by iLoveMambo featuring Yamulee dance company from New York City. 4 hours of salsa workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, followed by dancing in the evenings at the Women’s Building in San Francisco. Limited space available for the workshops, see the event website for ticket prices & availability.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: November 18th & 19th 2017
Time: Saturday:
Workshops - 1pm-5pm
Social - 8pm-2am

Sunday:
Workshops - 2pm-6pm
Social - 7pm-11pm
Cost: $15 for Social
Instructors: Yamulee
Address: The Women's Building of San Francisco
3543 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (650) 741-4149
engels.vargas@gmail.com
www.iheartmambo.com
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event!

Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Click stars below to rate.
Rating

Sign up for a Gravatar to have a customized picture in your comments

Copyright © 2011-2017 Salsa By The Bay. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version