ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

A two day salsa workshop and party with world-renown Franklin Diaz from New York City, hosted by iLoveMambo (formerly iHeartMambo). Workshops are on Saturday 1pm-5pm and Sunday 2pm-6pm, limited space available, see the event website for prices and availability. The Saturday social is at the Abada Studio in the Mission, from 9pm-2am. The social moves to the Women’s Building on Sunday, with dancing from 7pm-11pm with performances by Franklin Diaz.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: June 24th & 25th Time: Saturday:

Workshops - 1pm-5pm

Social - 9pm-2am



Sunday:

Workshops - 2pm-6pm

Social - 7pm-11pm Cost: $15 for social Instructors: Franklin Diaz Address: Saturday:

Abada Studio

3221 22nd St

San Francisco, CA 94110



Sunday:

The Women's Building of San Francisco

3543 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (650) 741-4149

engels.vargas@gmail.com

www.iheartmambo.com

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!