Overview:
A two day salsa workshop and party with world-renown Franklin Diaz from New York City, hosted by iLoveMambo (formerly iHeartMambo). Workshops are on Saturday 1pm-5pm and Sunday 2pm-6pm, limited space available, see the event website for prices and availability.
The Saturday social is at the Abada Studio in the Mission, from 9pm-2am. The social moves to the Women’s Building on Sunday, with dancing from 7pm-11pm with performances by Franklin Diaz.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|June 24th & 25th
|Time:
|Saturday:
Workshops - 1pm-5pm
Social - 9pm-2am
Sunday:
Workshops - 2pm-6pm
Social - 7pm-11pm
|Cost:
|$15 for social
|Instructors:
|Franklin Diaz
|Address:
|Saturday:
Abada Studio
3221 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Sunday:
The Women's Building of San Francisco
3543 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(650) 741-4149
engels.vargas@gmail.com
www.iheartmambo.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
