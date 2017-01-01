A weekend-long dance workshop and social with the world-renowned Adolfo Indacochea from Italy hosted by iLoveMambo. 4 hours of workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, followed by dancing in the evening. Space for the workshops is limited, see the event website for prices & availability.

The social on Saturday is at the Abada Studio in the Mission, with dancing and performances from 9pm-2am and the dancing on Sunday is at the Women’s Building in SF, with dance lessons from 7pm-8pm followed by dancing until 11pm.