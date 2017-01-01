iLoveMambo Adolfo Weekender
Overview:
A weekend-long dance workshop and social with the world-renowned Adolfo Indacochea from Italy hosted by iLoveMambo. 4 hours of workshops on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, followed by dancing in the evening. Space for the workshops is limited, see the event website for prices & availability.
The social on Saturday is at the Abada Studio in the Mission, with dancing and performances from 9pm-2am and the dancing on Sunday is at the Women’s Building in SF, with dance lessons from 7pm-8pm followed by dancing until 11pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, Sept 30th & Sunday, Oct 1st
|Time:
|Saturday:
Workshops - 1pm-5pm
Social - 8pm-2am
Sunday:
Workshops - 2pm-6pm
Social - 7pm-11pm
|Cost:
|$15 for Social
|Instructors:
|Adolfo Indacochea
|Address:
|Saturday:
Abada Studio
3221 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Sunday:
The Women's Building of San Francisco
3543 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(650) 741-4149
engels.vargas@gmail.com
www.iheartmambo.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
