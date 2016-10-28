2016 Halloween Salsa Parties

Looking to go out dancing this weekend in your latest Halloween costume? Here’s our annual guide to Halloween salsa events going on in the Bay Area:



Thursday, October 27, 2016

Salsa Thursdays Halloween Party

Location: Burlingame

Salsa Thursdays at the Vinyl Room in Burlingame is hosting a Halloween costume party. Free salsa lessons from 8-9pm followed by dancing to salsa, bachata, and merengue from DjRob Dominguez and DJ Franklin Aparicio.

Friday, October 28, 2016

Bachata and Salsa Halloween Party at Club Milano

Location: San Jose

Club Milano is having a grand-opening on Friday, October 28th, and the event is Halloween themed. Bachata lessons by Bachata Sentimiento at 8:30pm followed by an evening of dancing with two rooms for dancing.

Dance Fridays Halloween Salsa Bash

Location: San Francisco

Annual Halloween salsa party hosted by Dance Fridays at Space 550 in San Francisco. Features 4 dance lessons, 3 rooms for dancing and a Halloween costume contest with cool prizes.

Halloween Salsa & Rueda Party

Location: San Francisco

Salsa and rueda dancing lessons at the ODC Dance Commons in San Francisco. Salsa and rueda lessons from 7:30pm followed by dancing until midnight. Costumes encouraged but not required.

Saturday, October 29, 2016

San Jose’s Epic Halloween Salsa Bash

Location: San Jose

A Halloween salsa party in San Jose featuring salsa dance lessons, performances, and a Halloween costume contest. Over $300 in cash prizes will be given out in the contest, so be sure to bring your best costume!

Rodchata’s Salsa Mega Party Halloween Edition

Location: Emeryville

The Rodchata Mega Party with a Halloween spin. 3 dance lessons, 3 DJs, and a live salsa & bachata concert by Invasion Latin from LA.

Monday, October 31, 2016

SalsaCrazy Monday Halloween Extravaganza

Location: San Francisco

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that won’t stop the dancing going at SalsaCrazy’s annual Halloween party at the Neck of the Woods in San Francisco. Salsa and bachata lessons followed by dancing all night with floors for dancing.

Halloween Masquerade Salsa Party

Location: Berkeley

Live salsa music and dancing at the La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley. Salsa lessons at 8pm followed by dancing until midnight. Make sure to bring cash for the beer & wine bar!

Hope you all have a safe and happy Halloween! Let us know if we’ve missed any events!