2016 Halloween Salsa Parties
Posted October 27, 2016 by Takeshi
Looking to go out dancing this weekend in your latest Halloween costume? Here’s our annual guide to Halloween salsa events going on in the Bay Area:
Thursday, October 27, 2016
Salsa Thursdays Halloween Party
Location: Burlingame
Salsa Thursdays at the Vinyl Room in Burlingame is hosting a Halloween costume party. Free salsa lessons from 8-9pm followed by dancing to salsa, bachata, and merengue from DjRob Dominguez and DJ Franklin Aparicio.
Friday, October 28, 2016
Bachata and Salsa Halloween Party at Club Milano
Location: San Jose
Club Milano is having a grand-opening on Friday, October 28th, and the event is Halloween themed. Bachata lessons by Bachata Sentimiento at 8:30pm followed by an evening of dancing with two rooms for dancing.
Dance Fridays Halloween Salsa Bash
Location: San Francisco
Annual Halloween salsa party hosted by Dance Fridays at Space 550 in San Francisco. Features 4 dance lessons, 3 rooms for dancing and a Halloween costume contest with cool prizes.
Halloween Salsa & Rueda Party
Location: San Francisco
Salsa and rueda dancing lessons at the ODC Dance Commons in San Francisco. Salsa and rueda lessons from 7:30pm followed by dancing until midnight. Costumes encouraged but not required.
Saturday, October 29, 2016
San Jose’s Epic Halloween Salsa Bash
Location: San Jose
A Halloween salsa party in San Jose featuring salsa dance lessons, performances, and a Halloween costume contest. Over $300 in cash prizes will be given out in the contest, so be sure to bring your best costume!
Rodchata’s Salsa Mega Party Halloween Edition
Location: Emeryville
The Rodchata Mega Party with a Halloween spin. 3 dance lessons, 3 DJs, and a live salsa & bachata concert by Invasion Latin from LA.
Monday, October 31, 2016
SalsaCrazy Monday Halloween Extravaganza
Location: San Francisco
Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that won’t stop the dancing going at SalsaCrazy’s annual Halloween party at the Neck of the Woods in San Francisco. Salsa and bachata lessons followed by dancing all night with floors for dancing.
Halloween Masquerade Salsa Party
Location: Berkeley
Live salsa music and dancing at the La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley. Salsa lessons at 8pm followed by dancing until midnight. Make sure to bring cash for the beer & wine bar!
Hope you all have a safe and happy Halloween! Let us know if we’ve missed any events!
Hot Bachata Nights Sunday 10/30/16
we have spooky weekend ahead of us! Join us for the first time in the history of HBN we will have a zouk room with international instructor Clinton Lacerda!
DJ Migz and DJ Dravid are in the mix this weekend!
8pm- Doors Open/Bachata Lesson with MigZ and Lisa
9pm- Zouk Lesson with Clinton!
10pm- Party Starts!
1:45am- Party is over
Costume Contest: 1st prize winner receives bottle service party with 10 friends at future Hot Bachata Nights event! Be scary, be sexy, be creative, be in the spirit! Don’t miss out!
https://www.facebook.com/events/1814583922163653/
