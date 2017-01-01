Halloween Masquerade Salsa Party
Overview:
Live salsa music and dancing at the La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley. Salsa lessons at 8pm followed by dancing until midnight. Make sure to bring cash for the beer & wine bar!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, October 29th 2016
|Time:
|9:00pm - 11:59pm
|Cost:
|$5
|Instructors:
|TBA
|Address:
|La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
|Contact:
|
www.lapena.org
