This event is outdated or no longer exists. Please visit the Salsa Calendar for current salsa events.
Live salsa music and dancing at the La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley. Salsa lessons at 8pm followed by dancing until midnight. Make sure to bring cash for the beer & wine bar!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Saturday, October 29th 2016
Time: 9:00pm - 11:59pm
Cost: $5
Instructors: TBA
Address: La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: www.lapena.org
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
