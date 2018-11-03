Halloween Hot Salsa Event
Overview:
A Halloween themed salsa party at the Fattoria e Mare restaurant in Burlingame. 1920’s – 1940’s theme, with costume contest. Free salsa lessons at 3:15pm, followed by live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band. There will also be a raffle with a variety of prizes.
Tickets are $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door. 21+ only.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, November 3rd 2018
|Time:
|3:00pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$25 in advance, $30 at the door
|Instructors:
|Ryan & Sydney
|Address:
|Fattoria e Mare
1095 Rollins Rd.,
Burlingame, CA 94010
|Contact:
|(415) 960-5980
eleanorgala@aol.con
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
