Overview:

A Halloween themed salsa party at the Fattoria e Mare restaurant in Burlingame. 1920’s – 1940’s theme, with costume contest. Free salsa lessons at 3:15pm, followed by live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band. There will also be a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door. 21+ only.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Saturday, November 3rd 2018
Time: 3:00pm - 9:30pm
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Instructors: Ryan & Sydney
Address: Fattoria e Mare
1095 Rollins Rd.,
Burlingame, CA 94010
Contact: (415) 960-5980
eleanorgala@aol.con
