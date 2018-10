ages: 21+



A Halloween themed salsa party at the Fattoria e Mare restaurant in Burlingame. 1920’s – 1940’s theme, with costume contest. Free salsa lessons at 3:15pm, followed by live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band. There will also be a raffle with a variety of prizes. Tickets are $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door. 21+ only.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Saturday, November 3rd 2018 Time: 3:00pm - 9:30pm Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door Instructors: Ryan & Sydney Address: Fattoria e Mare

1095 Rollins Rd.,

Burlingame, CA 94010

(415) 960-5980

eleanorgala@aol.con

