A Halloween themed salsa party at the Fattoria e Mare restaurant in Burlingame. 1920’s – 1940’s theme, with costume contest. Free salsa lessons at 3:15pm, followed by live salsa music by Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band. There will also be a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance or $30.00 at the door. 21+ only.