First Thursday Salsa
Overview:
Every first Thursday of the month, there is a salsa social at the Hedley Club, located in Hotel De Anza in downtown San Jose. The social begins at 8pm and ends at 11pm. There is a new live band each month and an outdoor patio for seating and dancing. 21+ years and up only.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 1st Thursday of the month
|Time:
|8pm - 11pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Hotel De Anza 233 W Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95113
|Contact:
|
https://www.facebook.com/hoteldeanza/
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
