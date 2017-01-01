ages: 21+



Every first Thursday of the month, there is a salsa social at the Hedley Club, located in Hotel De Anza in downtown San Jose. The social begins at 8pm and ends at 11pm. There is a new live band each month and an outdoor patio for seating and dancing. 21+ years and up only.

Event: Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every 1st Thursday of the month Time: 8pm - 11pm Cost: $10 Instructors: N/A Address: Hotel De Anza 233 W Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95113

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: https://www.facebook.com/hoteldeanza/

