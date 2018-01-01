De Rumba Sundays at Vinnie’s Bar and Grill
Overview:
Dance cumbia, merengue, salsa, bachata and reggaeton at Vinnie’s. Free entry. 21+ with ID. Free Parking.
Details:
|Event:
|Social Dancing
|Date:
|April 29th, May 13th and May 27th
|Time:
|9:00pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Address:
|2045 Mt. Diablo Street, Concord, CA
|Contact:
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
